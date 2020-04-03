Oklahoma State Department of Health officials reported Friday the Pontotoc County COVID-19 case count has risen to seven. OSDH officials expect the number to continue to climb.
OSDH officials said at least two patients remain hospitalized, with no word on their condition or the condition of any patients recovering in isolation at home.
Friday's updated report from OSDH shows total confirmed cases in the state rose to 988, with 289 patients hospitalized and 38 reported deaths. Positive test results have been obtained in 56 of the state’s 77 counties, with the greatest number of cases concentrated in Cleveland, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
As of 11 a.m. Friday, nearby Garvin County had eight confirmed cases, Pottawatomie County had 11 confirmed cases and Seminole County had one confirmed case. There were no confirmed cases in Coal, Hughes, Johnston or Murray counties.
CNMC prepares for ‘significant rise’ in COVID-19 patients
“In recent days the area has seen a growing number of patients reporting possible symptoms of COVID-19, which is consistent with national and local modeling that strongly suggests a significant rise in COVID-19 patients within days or weeks,” said Chickasaw Nation Department of Health Secretary Charles Grim.
The Chickasaw Nation Medical Center is taking a multifaceted approach to dealing with novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
“We have established processes within our hospital and clinics to minimize the possible spread of the virus, such as screening every person who enters our facilities and we have placed restrictions on visitors,” Grim said. “Recently available testing supplies enabled us to establish drive-through testing for Chickasaw Nation employees and patients to identify cases of the virus, which will enable us to better predict and further minimize spread. While current levels are adequate, we are continually working to assure that we have the equipment and supplies needed to care for our patients and protect the health of family, other patients and staff.”
