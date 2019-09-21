Details continue to emerge surrounding an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning in northeast Ada.
Here is what we know based on information provided late Saturday by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Timeline of events:
- 9:45 a.m.: The Ada Police Department received a call about an ongoing domestic dispute taking place in the 900 block of E. Arlington Street in Ada.
- A few minutes later, four officers arrived on the scene.
- As officers tried to speak with the 29-year-old man who lived in the apartment, an altercation broke out between him and police.
- 10 a.m.: Officers notified Central Dispatch that shots were fired and called for EMS.
- The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is pending positive-identification by the medical examiner's office.
- The suspect and the woman involved in the domestic disturbance were not in a relationship.
- One officer was injured during the altercation with the suspect. He was treated and released from the hospital.
In a prepared statement, OSBI officials said they will continue investigating. Once the investigation is complete, a report will be compiled and submitted to the District Attorney's office for review. The District Attorney will determine if the shooting was justified or not.
This update is based on an ongoing investigation, which continues to evolve as the OSBI interviews witnesses and collects evidence. The OSBI's understanding of the facts and circumstances may evolve over the course of the investigation as additional witnesses are interviewed and additional evidence is collected and analyzed.
ORIGINAL REPORT:
Ada police officer involved in shooting
An Ada police officer was involved in a shooting Saturday morning at a residence near the intersection of Francis and Arlington at the scene of a domestic disturbance. Initial reports indicate one subject is dead.
Ada Police Chief Carl Allen said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called to the scene to investigate.
Portions of Arlington and Francis remained closed.
This is a developing story. Watch this site for updates.
