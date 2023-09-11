On the morning of September 11, 2023, the Ada Police Department received communication from the Ada Schools Administration regarding a reported threat to the schools. The school advised that a student reported that they had received a text from an unknown individual warning the student not to go to school.
The School Administration locked down the school system. Ada P.D investigators began an investigation along with assistance from the District Attorney’s Office investigators. The Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office and the Chickasaw Nation Light Horse Police assisted Ada Police in securing the schools.
Very quickly the investigation showed that the likely source of the original text came from the student who had brought the text to the attention of their parent who in turn had notified the school.
The juvenile admitted to responsibility.
Charges will be pending.
