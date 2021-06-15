Three people were transported last Thursday by Mercy EMS after a BNSF locomotive train heading northwest on its tracks collided with a Ford Econoline Bus at the Crazy Corner intersection, reported officer Stephanie Woods with the Ada Police Department.
Mitchell Martin, conductor of the train, advised officer Woods that the train was moving at 39 mph around the curve before reaching the intersection. Upon seeing the bus intersecting the tracks he applied the brakes and sounded the horn to alert the driver.
The bus driver, Elisabeth Johnson of McCall's Chapel, stated that she did not see the railroad signals flashing and was unable to move forward any further when she heard the train's horn, due to surrounding traffic. Johnson stated the back end of the bus was struck almost immediately after she heard the horn.
The vehicle came to a rest on its wheels approximately 15 feet from the railroad.
The passengers of the bus suffered only minor injuries.
Ada police directed traffic through the scene, and road closures sustained a couple of hours following the incident.
The Ada Police Department, Ada Fire Department, and Mercy EMS responded to the collision.
