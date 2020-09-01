Upcoming FDA regulation puts pressure on vape industry

A looming Food and Drug Administration deadline for vape businesses could mean rising prices and limited selections of products for consumers.
Beginning Sept. 9, a majority of vaping products will need verification through a Pre-Market Tobacco Application in order to enter the market or stay on shelves, according to the FDA website. This process stems from a 2016 ruling that classifies vapor products as tobacco products. The PMTA component requires testing to prove that a product meets an FDA standard deemed appropriate for the protection of public health.
According to the FDA website, a PMTA must include a full statement of ingredients, additives, components and properties in a product, along with other requirements.
Brian Dillon, co-owner of Velocity Vapor, said this process is going to immensely impact everyone in the industry. He said the process is expensive and was originally written for tobacco products, not vapor products.
“The paperwork that the government wants you to go through on this is so extensive, that the amount to submit this application correctly is not reachable or attainable for 99% of the industry,” Dillon said. “The PMTA process that they designed for cigarettes and cigars specifically states that if one ingredient is different, then you have to submit a new PMTA for what the FDA considers a new product.”
Dillon said in vapor and e-liquid, you have multiple strengths of nicotine and flavors. He said if you have one blueberry flavor that’s available in five different sizes and 10 different nicotine levels, that would equal 50 different application submissions in which they all have to have the same amount of paperwork and testing, which means costs could exceed $1 million just for that flavor.
“That’s not even a guarantee that you will get approved, it just means they will look at it and deem it beneficial to the public,” Dillion said. “So with that blueberry flavor with 50 different submissions, that’s $1 million just to roll the dice and see if it’s approved for sale.”
Dillon said the application requirement will likely lead to a rise in price for vapor products as companies attempt to comply with the guidelines.
“If that e-liquid sold for $15, and I just spent $1 million, I would have to raise the price to justify that,” Dillon said. “I don’t care if you’re a large manufacturer or a small manufacturer, it’s going to completely change the industry.”
The price of vapor products may not rise immediately this fall, but it will likely create a more expensive market eventually, Dillon said. He said companies will likely submit incomplete applications, allowing them to keep their product on the market for two years, or until the FDA assesses a product’s application and denies them.
“A lot of companies are submitting applications which are going to be declined, because they haven’t done the extensive testing because they can’t afford it,” Dillon said. “Virtually no small vapor company can afford $1 million for one flavor to get it tested because it’s just absurd.”
Orion Montgomery, employee at Lifted Smoke and Vape, said he predicts the process will lead to less options for consumers.
“What will happen is there will probably be a drop in sales because many products will get pulled off the shelves, with nothing to replace those products that get pulled,” Montgomery said. “To me, it kind of seems like the FDA is trying to give tobacco a chance, because tobacco is still going to be on the shelves.”
With separate tests required for every item, Montgomery said the process will hurt businesses, but his store has other items that won’t be subject to PMTAs.
“I feel like the FDA is [implementing regulations] that are trying to make broken regulations work,” Montgomery said. “It’s a weird and broad problem without one specific answer.”
Dillon said the FDA regulations allow big tobacco’s hand to control the vaping industry because they have more resources to afford accommodating them.
“So you’re taking Altria, which owns a large percentage of Juul now, plus Marlboro, and you’re giving them an advantage because they can pay to play,” Dillion said. “Their product is no better or safer than the little guy’s product, as long as they are doing things to industry standards. It’s all about money.”
Vapor industry giant Juul, valued at $19 billion according to Observer, submitted a PMTA for their electronic nicotine delivery system late last month.
Their application included data from over 100 studies with more than 125,000 pages detailing product impact on both users and nonusers, according to the Tobacco Reporter. The company also submitted details for the device as well as Virginia Tobacco and Menthol flavor product pods with 3% and 5% nicotine levels.
Dillon said the PMTA requirement will kill the industry by creating an uneven playing field that favors companies like Juul, or by regulating the vapor industry so strictly that no one can operate.
“If I am the last man standing but have to pay millions of dollars for testing, the price of my product [is increasing] because now I can manipulate the market,” Dillon said. “Hopefully guidelines will be redesigned for us, because it’s totally not fair the road they are making us go down.”
Jimmy Shannon, owner of Vapour Kingdom, said because the vapor industry financially threatens the tobacco industry, lobbying efforts were pushed to incentivize the creation of strict guidelines on vapor products. He said he feels fortunate that there is an organization like Consumer Advocates for Smoke-free Alternatives Association which is constantly lobbying for the vaping community and industry.
“As long as we continue to support organizations like that which support businesses like ours from the political level, then these [guidelines] could take years to play out,” Shannon said. “I don’t see an immediate impact, unless they really do have the momentum to do what they are trying to do, and that’s attempting to destroy an industry that’s benefiting the lives of the citizens in the communities in which they serve.”
