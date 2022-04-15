High-flying adventure will take place April 16 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chickasaw White House, 6379 E. Mansion, Milburn, Oklahoma. This family friendly activity is open to the public at no charge.
Guests may bring their own kites or fly one provided by the Chickasaw White House staff. The Chickasaw White House grounds are ideal for flying kites, with open fields and no utility lines to obstruct flight.
The event will take place outdoors where snacks and refreshments will be provided. Community members are welcome to visit the historic Chickasaw White House during the festivities, which will also be open to the public at no charge.
Kite flying was a favorite pastime for the family of Chickasaw Governor Douglas H. Johnston. He and his wife, Bettie, are documented as being very involved with their children and valuing education and family time as their top priority.
Visiting the Chickasaw White House, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is like stepping back in time. Thanks to its architecture and unique array of antiques, the Chickasaw White House lives up to its reputation for being a “mansion on the frontier.”
For more information about events or tours, contact the Chickasaw White House at (580) 235-7343, or visit Chickasaw.net/WhiteHouse.
