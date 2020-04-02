Ada residents who need help due to the COVID-19 pandemic have a new resource they can turn to.
The Unified Command group, which is made up of local officials who meet daily to coordinate the community’s response to the pandemic, recently asked the Ada Regional United Way to find a way to connect volunteers with people who need assistance, said James Jackson, executive director of the United Way. The nonprofit organization responded by creating the Need Line through the United Way’s phone system, where people may call the hotline to request assistance.
“Just small things, like if an elderly person needed a small plumbing fix or an electrical fix or a light bulb changed or something like that,” he said Wednesday. “Something that a volunteer could help with.”
People who could use a volunteer’s assistance, or who know someone with a need, should call the Need Line at 580-332-2313 and select Option 1. Callers should leave a message with their name, phone number and details of their need.
The United Way checks the Need Line every afternoon and posts requests for assistance in the organization’s Online Volunteer Center at www.adaunitedway.org/volunteer.
“We’re making those public so that those in the community who want to volunteer to meet those needs can sign up for a free account on the volunteer center and then find a meed and meet it,” Jackson said. “It’s just a way for us to coordinate those in the community who might be overlooked or have a need that isn’t met through normal things, and a volunteer could come and help with that.”
The United Way cannot provide direct monetary service, so requests for financial assistance or help paying bills are not available through the Need Line. Volunteers are available only in the United Way’s service area, which includes Pontotoc County and its surrounding counties.
People who would like to volunteer for the Need Line should visit the online volunteer center at www.adaunitedway.org and sign up for a free account.
Jackson said the United Way is working closely with the Unified Command group, which has set up a Facebook group for facts about COVID-19 issues in the area. People can find the group at https://www.facebook.com/PontotocCountyCOVID19Response/.
