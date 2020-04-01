Pontotoc County residents seeking information about the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the county can turn to a new Facebook page.
Local officials have created a Unified Command that meets daily, said Lisa Bratcher, public information director for the city of Ada. The group includes the Chickasaw Nation; the city of Ada; Pontotoc County; the Pontotoc County Board of County Commissioners; mayors from Roff, Stonewall, Byng and Allen; the United Way director; Mercy Hospital Ada; the Pontotoc County Health Department; and guests as needed. The Facebook page will be updated regularly.
The page is available at https://www.facebook.com/PontotocCountyCOVID19Response.
