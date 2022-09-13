A highway improvement project on state Highway 19 has been delayed by unforeseen challenges, but should be completed soon, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
Bill Wilkinson, ODOT Division 3 construction engineer, said a lot of utility problems delayed the project by maybe a couple of months.
However, the project is estimated to be completed by the end of September, barring any further delays, he said.
Currently, ODOT is improving the highway from Pickett to Gaar Corner.
Improvements include adding shoulders, rumble strips, improving slopes and drainage and adding turn lanes where needed. In addition, the road will be made more level by shaving down hills and filling in valleys. Also, certain curves in the road will be made less sharp.
Another project the has seen some challenges with utilities, and other issues, is the improvement to SH1 through Latta.
ODOT is expanding the highway from two to four lanes, starting from the existing four-lane stretch 1.5 miles south of state Highway 3 and continuing north to the SH 3 interchange.
“We found out that there is quite a bit of rock in there that is so hard that it’s going to have to be blasted,” Wilkinson said, “and that was not part of the plan, so we’re working the details on that to bring in a contractor to blast rock.”
Wilkinson said explosives are used to break up the rock in layers, and that heavy “blankets” keep rock from going anywhere. The action breaks up the rock underground and then it is excavated afterward.
The issues may cause a slight delay, but the project should be completed by next summer, barring any future delays, he said.
The improved highway will have four 12-foot driving lanes with a 16-foot median to accommodate left turns and 10-foot shoulders. A five-lane section of curbs and gutters would be installed near the north end of the project.
ODOT has installed permanent traffic signals at the intersection of SH 1 and 32nd Street (County Road 1560). The overall goal is to boost the highway’s capacity, improve connections with SH 3 and reduce the number of accidents in that corridor.
