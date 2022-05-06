Understanding how the Supreme Court drafts opinions

Fallout and reaction from the Supreme Court’s leaked Roe v. Wade draft opinion fell along party lines to outrage at the opinion and the ramifications for outlawing abortion to indignation at the leak.
To find out exactly how the process breaks down for justices drafting opinions, and why it’s usually kept from the public, constitutional law expert Eve Ringsmuth, an associate professor in the Department of Political Science at Oklahoma State University, was asked.
1 Can you explain the initial drafting process for Court opinions?
After the justices hear oral arguments in a case, they take a preliminary vote. The most senior justice who voted with the majority then assigns someone to draft the majority opinion. (They can also self-assign.) Draft opinions (both majority and minority) are generally circulated in writing to all justices. The justices then respond and can sign onto the opinion or request or suggest changes. The majority opinion author can then choose whether to make changes and recirculate the draft.
Other things to know:
• Justices are free to change their initial vote while opinion drafts are being circulated.
• A decision is final once all justices have “come to rest” in case, meaning made a final decision about which opinion(s) to sign onto. (So a case can be held up if one justice hasn’t cast a final vote or submitted a dissenting opinion but the other 8 have.)
• A majority of justices must sign off on an opinion for it to set precedent.
2 What kinds of things are justices studying during the recess period?
Are you referencing the time in between when the Court hears oral arguments and when a final decision is announced? If so, the opinion author will work with his or her clerks to draft the opinion. They will consult relevant statutes, precedents, and the arguments made in the written briefs. Opinion authors know that they need to maintain a majority coalition to set precedent, so they may also use the notes taken during the Court’s private conference meeting to help them craft opinion language that they think will secure majority support. In other words, the final opinion often involves compromise as opposed to representing one justice’s view.
Other things to know:
• The conference meetings where they discuss cases and cast preliminary votes are only attended by justices (i.e., no clerks, no staff).
3 What could possibly cause an opinion to shift between the drafting process and the final Court opinion?
The tentative votes cast after oral arguments occur before any opinions have been drafted. The justices have said, and their personal papers (which often contain internal communication between the justices about cases) show, that seeing the opinion language can make a difference. Justices know that the language they use in the majority opinion will matter (since it sets precedent), so if they cannot agree on the language and/or realize that the arguments on one side are stronger or weaker than the previously thought, they may change their minds. I have seen internal memos from one justice to another saying things as simple as, “You have persuaded me.” (Indicating that the justice changed his or her vote after reading a draft. Such persuasion can occur after reading a dissenting or concurring opinion, too.) Overall, vote switching while opinion drafts are circulating is relatively rare but does occur in a non-trivial number of cases.
4 In the case of leaks, we’ve heard it isn’t exactly illegal. Are there statutory laws for how the Court operates, particularly the private nature, or are there generally accepted guidelines?
The Court controls a lot of its own policies on its decision-making procedures. Supreme Court personnel are expected (and generally have) kept the business of the Court private. It is an unprecedented breach in protocol for a full draft of an opinion to leak prior to a decision being announced, which is why the Chief Justice has called for an internal investigation.
The justices have repeatedly argued that confidentiality is critical to their deliberative process. Justice Powell once said, “The integrity of judicial decision making would be impaired seriously if we had to reach our judgments in the atmosphere of an ongoing town meeting.”
5 In the context of Constitutional law, are there really things that could be considered “settled law?” What role does precedent play?
The United States has what is called a common law system, which means that majority opinions can set precedent (or are binding on that jurisdiction and on lower courts) – so nationwide for the U.S. Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has the power to overturn a previous precedent by a majority vote. There is an expectation and norm of following past decisions – past precedents – but there is a mechanism for overruling these past decisions and it has occurred before.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.