Ukrainian troops are nearing the completion of the first phase of training on how to operate a much-sought after surface-to-air missile system. Once implemented, it will shield key parts of their country against incoming Russian missiles.
The 65 Ukrainian troops are on the verge of completing their initial 10-week training on the Patriot missile system at Fort Sill. They’ll next return to Europe to finish training with other air defenders from their country. Senior military personnel said the missile system would be operational in Ukraine within months, and that the troops trained at Fort Sill will also leave the United States with the skills necessary to teach other Ukrainians how to operate the system.
On Tuesday, the Pentagon allowed a behind-the-scenes look at the ongoing Ukrainian war simulation training underway in a largely barren field on the edge of the 93,600-acre U.S. Army post about 80 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.
Col. Martin O’Donnell, a U.S. Army spokesman, who traveled to Fort Sill from his base in Germany, said the training at Fort Sill will provide Ukraine “a means to deter and defend itself against further needless Russian aggression” and is part of ongoing efforts in Europe to train Ukrainian fighters in areas such as marksmanship, medical, and squad, platoon and company training.
The Patriot Missile System is a purely defensive weapon with a protective role to safeguard key infrastructure and civilian populations by intercepting weapons being used “indiscriminately” by Russia, such as tactical ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and other aircraft, O’Donnell said.
“I’m certain their (Fort Sill’s training) actions these past months will save lives and alleviate suffering,” he said. “What they did matters to Ukraine and to the world.”
The Patriot system generally consists of six missile launchers, a radar and a missile control vehicle, a generator truck and an engagement control unit where soldiers sit, deciding which missiles to engage, though components and be added or subtracted.
Ukraine’s air defense simulation Tuesday, for instance, used five missile launchers. For training purposes, the launchers were unloaded because no missiles can be shot at Fort Sill. With a toot of a horn, Ukrainian troops maneuvered the eight-vehicle battery down a rocky roadway and strategically positioned the vehicles facing northward as they hustled to set up the unit.
“The training is vital to Ukraine’s continued success by ensuring that Ukraine has the skilled forces necessary to protect itself from air and missile defense threats especially against population centers and critical infrastructure,” said Brigadier Gen. Shane Morgan, the commanding general of the U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence,
Morgan described the Ukrainian forces as “impressive and absolutely a quick study.”
He said all were hand-picked by Ukraine to be the first ever to train at the military base due to their extensive air defense, knowledge and experience in a combat zone.
Since Jan. 15, the troops have been living in Fort Sill’s barracks, eating amongst their American counterparts stationed at the base. Fort Sill made some accommodations for the troops including adding more soup to the menu because military leaders said they learned that Ukrainians like soup. While being restricted to base, they’ve had access to the commissary, bowling alley and recreational facilities, and continued to communicate with family back home.
Ukrainian soldiers were not authorized to speak with the media for safety and security reasons, and most U.S. soldiers involved in the ongoing training and acting as interpreters also agreed to speak on condition of anonymity for safety and intelligence reasons.
One U.S. soldier said his Ukrainian counterparts marked the first anniversary of the Russian invasion in February with a solemn ceremony. During the ceremony, which contained a message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian soldiers told him that when they returned home, there would be at least one contact in everybody’s phone that they couldn’t call any more because they’d been killed. Everybody has already lost someone close to them, the soldier said.
Senior military personnel said the number of interpreters brought to Fort Sill to bridge the English-Ukrainian language gap has grown from two to 18 to 20. Some speak Russian, Ukrainian or both.
One interpreter told CNHI Oklahoma that she had come from a military base on the East Coast to support the mission by providing Russian translations. She said there’s a sense of national pride among Ukrainians, and while many speak Russian fluently, they now prefer to speak Ukrainian. She also said some U.S. interpreters have been tasked with translating the Patriot training manuals into Ukrainian.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
