The University of Central Oklahoma Foundation recently awarded Perla Tovar the Fronie Brennan Scholarship.
Tovar is a freshman majoring in mass communication through the College of Liberal Arts.
“Each year, we recognize the most promising and deserving students at Central with scholarships,” said Anne Holzberlein, vice president for Advancement at UCO and president of the UCO Foundation.
“Knowing that we are in a time when students need help due to effects from the pandemic, the collective support we receive is especially meaningful to us.”
The Fronie Brennan Scholarship provides scholarships to UCO students who are actively involved with the Baptist Collegiate Ministry.
The UCO Foundation was established as an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in 1975 to provide scholarship assistance to deserving students and support for faculty, campus activities and vital programs at UCO.
For more information about scholarships and awards for students at Central, contact the UCO Foundation at foundation@uco.edu or 405-974-2770.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.