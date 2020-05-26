The University of Central Oklahoma Foundation recently awarded Cole MacCollister the Kirkpatrick Service Award through its Presidential Partners program.
MacCollister, of Ada, is a junior majoring in management through the UCO College of Business.
“Each year, we recognize many of UCO’s brightest and most deserving students with scholarships through our Presidential Partners program,” said Anne Holzberlein, vice president for Advancement at UCO and president of the UCO Foundation.
“Since 1993, the program has grown to include more than 700 individuals and organizations who annually support student scholarships through the Presidential Partners program.”
The Kirkpatrick Service Award is a part of the John and Eleanor Kirkpatrick Student Leadership and Public Service Awards, established in honor of the Oklahoma philanthropists John and Eleanor Kirkpatrick. The scholarship is awarded to students who have made outstanding contributions to the UCO campus through scholarship and leadership in the university community.
The UCO Foundation was established as an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in 1975 to provide scholarship assistance to deserving students and support for faculty, campus activities and vital programs at UCO.
For more information about scholarships and awards for students at Central, contact the UCO Foundation at foundation@uco.edu or 405-974-2770.
