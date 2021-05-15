UCO College of Mathematics and Science Awards Scholarship to Byng Student

The University of Central Oklahoma College of Mathematics and Science recently awarded a scholarship to Byng resident Perla Tovar in recognition of her academic excellence and outstanding service to the university.
Tovar, a mass communications major, received the Milt and Shirley Pugh Endowed Scholarship.
“On behalf of the faculty and staff in the College of Mathematics and Science, I congratulate each of our scholarship recipients,” said Gloria Caddell, Ph.D., interim dean of Central’s College of Mathematics and Science.
“The achievements of these outstanding students reflect the mission of the college and the university. We applaud them for their commitment to academic excellence and exceptional work. We are also grateful to our alumni and the benefactors of our college whose generosity made these awards possible.”
For more information about the UCO College of Mathematics and Science, visit uco.edu/cms.
