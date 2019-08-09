A motorist escaped serious injury Wednesday when the pickup truck they were driving rolled an unknown number of times, landing on its side near Bois d’arc Creek.
The driver of the vehicle was pinned for approximately 20 minutes until freed by area firefighters using the Hurst tool. An AirEvac Lifeteam 26 medical helicopter responded but did not land. Both lanes of U.S. Highway 377 near the intersection of County Road 1620 were blocked for approximately 30 minutes during the incident.
The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, Chickasaw Lighthorse Police, Ada and Fittstown fire departments and Mercy EMS assisted Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers with their investigation.
