A house and a travel trailer burned in the 22,000-block of State highway 1 about four miles east of Ada on Wednesday. Arson was immediately suspected.
Fire departments from Ada, Happyland, Francis, and Byng were dispatched to the scene at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of two buildings on fire. The structures were on the same piece of land, but separated by about 100 yards of woods, connected by an unpaved road.
Black smoke was visible above the trees at the scene, and both buildings appeared to be significantly damaged.
Initially, firefighters were concerned that the alleged arsonist was still on the scene, but as they worked to extinguish the blazes, it was reported that the suspect had been apprehended. The identity of the subject was not available at press time.
Assisting the responding firefighting agencies, the Pontotoc Emergency Management Agency, the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department, and the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department.
The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal was reportedly summoned to investigate the blazes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.