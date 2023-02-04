An employee of the Pontotoc County Justice Center was injured Monday morning when he slipped on ice while working at the facility.
Later Monday, an Ada Police officer was injured in a similar incident.
Kenny Fowler, 52, was discovered in the parking lot at the Justice Center between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., where he had apparently slipped on ice and fallen.
Relatives of Fowler say they don’t know exactly how much time passed between his fall and his being discovered. Reports indicate he was on his way to get salt to spread on the ice.
Family member Shayla Van Horn said Fowler was taken by Mercy EMS to Mercy Hospital Ada, then transferred to Mercy Oklahoma City. Fowler was placed on a mechanical ventilator. Van Horn said he remained unconscious until Thursday, when he reportedly began to respond non-verbally to questions from family and medical staff.
Ada Police Officer Casey Northcutt, 51, slipped on ice as he was arriving for his police shift at about 2 p.m.
Northcutt suffered an injury to his neck, according to his wife Tawanda Northcutt. He was transported by Mercy EMS to Mercy Hospital Ada, and later transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit. His wife said he was diagnosed with a spinal cord injury, and underwent surgery to fuse his C2 through C7 cervical vertebrae.
He is expected to remain in some level of medical care for at least 30 days.
In addition to his head injury, Kenny Fowler was also suffering from hypothermia, since he had remained unconscious outside in a low-temperature environment.
Van Horn said the initial diagnosis was a “brain bleed,” or intracranial hemorrhage, which is a life-threatening condition. After additional neurological tests and scans, it was discovered he had a hairline skull fracture, a subarachnoid hemorrhage, and a subdural hematoma.
Fowler was a jailer at the Justice Center, but recently switched to maintenance. Northcutt has been on the Ada Police force for 25 years, and is a captain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.