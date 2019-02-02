Two Norman men were arrested Thursday after a pursuit by Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and law enforcement agencies in Pontotoc and Seminole counties.
Timothy Aaron Dovers, 36, and Scott Tracy Weaver, 41, both of Norman, face multiple charges in connection with the pursuit and a string of burglaries in the area.
Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said the incident began when an OHP trooper attempted to stop a vehicle and the driver “took off,” leading authorities on a pursuit through an area north of Byng, then south of Konawa.
Christian said during the pursuit, Weaver abandoned the vehicle north of Byng and ran on foot. Authorities continued to pursue Dovers to an area south of Konawa, where Christian said Dovers abandoned the vehicle after crashing in a field.
“Deputies from Seminole and Pontotoc County were able to apprehend Weaver after he swam across the Canadian River, ending up at a residence on the north side of the river,” Christian said. “After a lengthy search using a Chickasaw Lighthorse Police K9 and a helicopter, along with law enforcement searching on foot, Dovers was not located.”
Dovers was later arrested by Seminole County deputies west of Konawa and transported to the Pontotoc County Justice Center.
“(Weaver) was cooperative and disclosed they were in the area ... burglarizing residences,” Christian said. “They had just burglarized a residence on County Road 1490 near Allen.”
Christian said items reported stolen from the residence on CR 1490 were recovered from the vehicle Dovers was allegedly driving.
Records indicate Dovers refused to speak to deputies during questioning after his arrest.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
