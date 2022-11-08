Two men were shot, one fatally, Sunday evening between Sasakwa and Wewoka in Seminole County.
According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the shooting occurred at a rural area shortly after 8 p.m.
The OSBI issued a press release saying the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at about 8:15 p.m. regarding the shooting.
According to the release, after arriving at the scene, deputies discovered two men shot -- 33-year-old Russell “Rusty” Bolen and 52-year Robert Waters. Bolen was pronounced dead at the scene, while Waters was “transported from the scene.”
The OSBI reports that 46-year-old Daniel Sisco said Bolen and Waters pointed firearms at him, so he shot at them, striking them both.
According to the release, “OSBI agents responded to the scene, interviewed individuals, and conducted a thorough crime scene investigation.
The complete report will be turned over to the Seminole County District Attorney’s Office for decision on any charges.
The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine cause and manner of death for Bolen.”
