Two local amateur radio groups, the Pontotoc County Amateur Radio Association, and the American Legion Post 72 Amateur Radio Club, participated in the Amateur Radio Relay League’s Field Day 2022 Saturday in Ada.
The event is held annually in the United States and Canada on the fourth weekend of June, when more than 35,000 radio amateurs gather with their clubs, groups or simply with friends to operate from remote locations.
The purpose of Field Day is to put into practice the kinds of emergency and contingent communications that radio amateurs provide in situations that involve loss of infrastructure like hurricanes, tornados, earthquakes and other natural disasters.
One of the stated objectives of Field Day is to contact as many stations as possible on the 160, 80, 40, 20,15 and 10 meter HF (high frequency) bands, as well as all bands 50 MHz and above, and to learn to operate in abnormal situations in less than optimal conditions.
Field Day has been an annual event since 1933, and remains the most popular event in ham radio.
