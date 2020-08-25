Two different wrecks in the area claimed the lives of two men over the weekend.
Saturday afternoon a fatality collision occurred on state Highway 9A in Seminole County approximately three-tenths of a mile south of County Road EW1360.
According to reports, at about 3:15 p.m. a 2006 Chevy pickup driven by Ly Van Duc, 85, of Konawa was traveling south on Highway 9A, a two-lane asphalt road.
Authorities are not sure why but the vehicle departed the roadway to the right and traveled for nearly 300 feet before striking a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Mercy EMS.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
Trooper Scott Hart of the Okfuskee County detachment of Troop D and troopers Tyler James and Denver Lee investigated the accident.
Also on Saturday a fatality collision occurred on Business 270 in the city limits of Holdenville.
According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, at approximately 3:27 p.m. a 2005 Ford four-door driven by Jaden Thomas Yarbrough, 21, of Holdenville, was westbound on Business 270 when he crossed the center line and into the path of a 2012 Chevrolet pickup driven by Marcus Anderson, 46, of Holdenville striking the vehicle head-on.
Yarbrough was pronounced dead at the scene by a state medical examiner’s official. He was transported by the examiner’s office in Oklahoma City.
A three-year-old passenger in Yarbrough’s vehicle was not injured.
Anderson was transported by a private vehicle to Okemah where he was treated and released.
A 43-year-old passenger, Noratte Hobia, 43 of Holdenville, was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where she was admitted in stable condition with head and trunk injuries.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
Trooper Ken Duncan of the Traffic Homicide Unit investigated the accident. Troopers Austin Mass and Billy Wallace, the Holdenville Fire Department, Hugh County EMS, Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and the Holdenville Police Department assisted at the accident site.
