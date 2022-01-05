Two killed in rural Pontotoc County collision

Two people were killed in a collision at approximately 2:17 p.m. Monday at the intersection of County Road 3 Drive and County Road 3610 approximately four miles east of Ada.
According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup struck a 2012 Chevy Silverado 3500 pickup driven by Ryan L. Burris, 40 of Stonewall.
Burris was transported from the scene by an AirEvac Lifeteam helicopter to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City, where he was pronounced deceased at the hospital by medical personnel due to massive injuries sustained in the collision.
The identity of the driver of the Dodge Ram, who was pronounced deceased on scene by State of Oklahoma Medical Examiner Investigator Kalie Scribner due to massive injuries sustained in the collision, was withheld pending identification and next of kin notification.
The unidentified driver was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City.
The intersection where the incident took place is near Union Valley.
The report noted that conditions were dry and clear at the time of the crash, and that the driver of Dodge Ram was pinned and the driver of the Chevy Silverado was ejected, but said that the cause of the crash remained under investigation by Trooper Chasen Bennett of the Pontotoc County Detachment of Troop F, assisted by Trooper Joshua Christian of the OHP Traffic Homicide Unit, and Trooper Tyler Jack of the Pontotoc County Detachment of Troop F.
The OHP was assisted by Mercy EMS, AirEvac, Pontotoc County Emergency Management, Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, Union Valley Fire Department and Ada Fire Department.
