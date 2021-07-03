Two Ada men were killed early Friday morning when the Beechcraft Debonair 35-33 in which they were flying crashed in a field near the intersection of County Roads 3500 and 1650 south and east of Roff.
According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the aircraft was piloted by Derrick L. Sutherland, 35, of Ada. Dakota Abbott, 30, of Ada, was a passenger in the plane. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene by personnel from Mercy EMS.
The flight left the Ardmore Airport at 1:50 a.m. Friday bound for Ada Regional Airport.
A family member of one of the occupants notified authorities at about 3:30 a.m. when the plane didn’t arrive. The family member got a “ping” from a cell phone, which alerted her to the area of the crash.
A Pontotoc County Sheriff’s deputy located the wreckage at about 4:45 a.m. in a wooded area during a search of the location.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was on the scene to conduct an initial investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board conducts formal investigations of all fatality aircraft crashes.
Randy Mitchell contributed to this report.
