Two people were injured in a rollover accident Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 77, about 2 miles south of Pauls Valley.
Pauls Valley resident Billy J. Amos was southbound on U.S. 77 when he experienced a medical episode, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. His 2006 Chevrolet Equinox went off the right side of the road, struck a concrete culvert and partially overturned.
Amos, 80, was taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in fair condition with internal trunk injuries, according to the report.
One of Amos’ passengers, 33-year-old Pauls Valley resident Billie N. Bell, was not injured. Another passenger, 37-year-old Wanda E. Amos of Pauls Valley, was taken to Norman Healthplex in Norman, where she was treated and released.
Amos and his passengers were all wearing seat belts, according to the report. The Equinox was equipped with airbags, but they were not deployed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.