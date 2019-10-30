Two Texas residents were injured in a one-vehicle wreck early Tuesday morning on state Highway 3W, one-half mile west of Ada.
At about 2:15 a.m., a 16-year-old girl from McKinney, Texas, was heading east on SH 3W as she was trying to elude Stratford police, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. The driver was speeding at over 118 mph and tried to exit onto JA Richardson Loop, but her 2017 Audi four-door vehicle ran off the road and rolled several times, ejecting the girl and her passenger.
The girl, whose name was not released, was taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. She was admitted in critical condition with injuries to her head, arms and legs, as well as internal and external trunk injuries.
The passenger, 25-year-old Hannibal Ali of Dallas, was also taken to OU Medical Center. He was admitted in serious condition with injuries to his head, back, arms and legs, as well as internal and external trunk injuries.
The Audi was equipped with seat belts, but they were not being used, according to the OHP report. The vehicle’s airbags were deployed.
The report said excessive speed caused the wreck, and the driver’s condition at the time is under investigation.
