Two Oklahomans were injured in separate wrecks over the weekend on Oklahoma roads.
Pottawatomie County
A Stratford woman was injured in a three-vehicle wreck Friday night on state Highway 39 and Patterson Road, 3 miles west and 3 miles north of Wanette in Pottawatomie County.
Kristy Henderson, 44, was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted in serious condition with head injuries. She was not listed as a patient Monday morning.
The accident occurred as Wanette resident Lacy Hammack was westbound on SH 39 and had stopped, waiting to turn left, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Weatherford resident Shayna Rice, who was also westbound on SH 39, was driving inattentively and struck Hammack’s 2013 Ford F-350.
Rice’s 2015 Chevy Trax then went into oncoming traffic and was struck by a 2015 Jeep, driven by Stratford resident Tryon Murray.
Hammack, 33, was not injured, according to the OHP report. Hammack’s passengers — 36-year-old Dustin Morgan of Wanette, a 13-year-old Wanette girl whose name was not released and an 8-year-old Wanette girl who was not identified — all escaped injury.
Rice, 38, was not injured. Her passenger, 28-year-old Haley Price of Ada, was also uninjured.
Murray, 42, was not hurt.
All three vehicles were equipped with seat belts, but they were in use only in the first and second vehicles, according to the OHP report. The vehicles were all equipped with airbags, but they were deployed only in the second vehicle.
All three drivers were apparently in normal condition, and the OHP report cited inattentive driving as the cause of the wreck.
Hughes County
An Atwood woman was injured in a three-vehicle collision Saturday morning on State Highway 1 at County Road NS 376, about 1 mile east of Atwood in Hughes County.
Summer Wall failed to yield from a stop sign while turning off CR NS376 to head westbound on SH 1, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Her 2012 Dodge pickup truck struck an eastbound 1999 Dodge pickup truck driven by Ada resident Michael Treat, who went off the left side of the road.
Canadian resident Rickey Rodman was westbound in a 2001 Dodge minivan and tried to avoid Wall’s pickup truck but struck its mirror, according to the OHP report.
Wall, 25, was taken to Mercy Hospital Ada. She was later airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in critical condition with internal injures, but she was listed in good condition Monday morning.
Treat, 52, refused treatment at the scene, according to the OHP report. His passenger, 48-year-old Constance Treat of Ada, also refused treatment.
Rodman, 64, was not injured. His passenger, an 8-year-old girl whose name was not released, also escaped injury.
It was unknown whether Wall was wearing a seat belt, but the other vehicles were all equipped with seat belts, according to the OHP report. The airbags for the two Dodge pickup trucks were deployed.
The drivers were apparently in normal condition, and the OHP report cited Wall’s failure to yield from the stop sign as the cause of the crash.
