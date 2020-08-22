Two juveniles, a male and a female, were transported by Mercy EMS to the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center early Thursday morning after a vehicle they were in left the roadway and crashed.
The vehicle was traveling northbound on Mississippi when the 5:58 a.m. crash occurred. The passenger car left the roadway for unknown reasons, traveled approximately 105 feet down an embankment before coming to rest on its top.
Ada Police were unable to determine who was driving the vehicle, which was extensively damaged, at the time. A third person in the vehicle could not be located.
The Ada Fire Department and Mercy EMS assisted Ada Police at the scene.
