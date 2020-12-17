Two people were transported to a local hospital Wednesday after a three-vehicle collision blocked both eastbound lanes of Arlington at its intersection with Tipton. The intersection is on Ada's far east side.
Ada Police closed both eastbound lanes of Arlington, diverting traffic at Monte Vista, while rescue workers attended to the victims and cleaned up the late morning accident scene.
The drivers of two of the three vehicles involved were transported by Mercy EMS to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Ada Fire Department, Ada Police Department, and Mercy EMS responded to the incident. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
