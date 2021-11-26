Two area men were injured in separate accidents.
Johnny L. Omstead of Ada was driving a 2017 Chevy Cruze northbound on State highway 48 three miles south of Wapanucka in Johnston County late Wednesday, when the vehicle departed the roadway to the left, striking a tree coming to rest upright on all four wheels.
Omstead was pinned for approximately one hour, according to a report from Oklahoma State Highway Patrol Trooper Darren Alexander of Johnston/Marshall County detachment of Troop F, assisted by Trooper Rodney Davis, Johnston County Sheriff's Office, Wapanucka Fire Department, Coleman Fire Department and Tishomingo Fire Department.
Omstead was transported by Johnston County EMS to Mercy hospital in Ada, and later transferred to Medical City, Denton, Texas, where he was admitted in stable condition with trunk internal & head injuries.
A male motorcyclist was injured around midday Friday. The motorcycle was northbound when it left the roadway on U.S. 377 near the intersection of County Road 1450.
The identity of the driver was not immediately known.
Responding to the U.S. 377 crash were Mercy EMS, Byng Fire Department, and the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating.
This is a developing story.
