Two injured in rollover accident near Konawa

A Konawa man and an Ada woman were both seriously injured Tuesday evening, Jan. 15 when the vehicle they occupied was involved in a rollover accident on state Highway 39 west of Konawa.

Wesley Jackson, 19, of Konawa, and Diane Palmer, 24, of Ada, were both ejected from the 2002 Chevy pickup driven by Jackson, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. OHP reports the truck departed the roadway to the right, overcorrected, then departed the roadway again to the left before rolling three times and came to rest on its wheels.

Jackson was ejected approximately 34 feet, while Palmer was ejected approximately 86 feet.

Both were airlifted by AirEvac Lifeteam to The Univerity of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Jackson was admitted in serious condition with head, trunk internal, arm and leg injuries. Palmer was admitted in critical condition with head, trunk internal, arm and leg injuries.

OHP reports the condition of the driver remains under investigation and cites unsafe speed as the cause of the accident. Records indicate the pickup was equipped with seat belts, but they were not in use. Air bags in the vehicle did not deploy.

The Konawa Police Department assisted OHP troopers investigating the accident.

