Two people were injured in a head-on collision early Wednesday afternoon on state Highway 99/U.S. 377 near the intersection with County Road 1610.
The roadway was blocked for nearly an hour as the patients were transported, one to the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center by Mercy EMS and the other by an AirEvac Lifeteam helicopter.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office, Mercy EMS, the Ada Fire Department and the Fittstown Fire Department responded to the incident.
