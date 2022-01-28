Law enforcement and emergency vehicles buzzed around the intersection of State highway 1 and Homer Road early Friday morning after a two-vehicle collision sent at least two people, including an Ada Police officer, to a local hospital.
Ada Police Major Tracy Jackson was westbound on highway 1 when a vehicle pulled into his lane of traffic, according to initial reports. Jackson was able to report the crash via radio contact with Central Dispatch in Ada.
Traffic was reduced to a single lane as crews worked to secure the scene. Ada firefighters were seen pouring absorbent materials on spilled vehicle fluids on the roadway.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was called to investigate the incident, and additional details should be available when their report is published.
Mercy EMS and the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department assisted with efforts at the scene.
