A Tupelo man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday three miles northwest of Ada on State Highway 3W.
According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Alan Fortner of the Pontotoc County Detachment of Troop F, Robert Chamberlain, 48, of Tupelo, was eastbound when his 2008 Yamaha Motorcycle struck a 2010 Dodge driven by Bennie Cope, 71, of Ada, when Cope slowed to make a left turn into Dollar General. Chamberlain attempted to pass Cope on the left, striking the rear of the vehicle.
Chamberlain was transported by and Air Evac helicopter to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, and admitted in stable condition with head and leg injuries.
Cope was not injured.
The roadway was closed in both directions for about 30 minutes while the patient was loaded onto the helicopter.
Fortner listed the cause of the accident as in attention. The report also indicated that Chamberlain was not wearing a helmet.
•••••
An Ada man was injured Sunday on U.S. 377 five miles north of Byng.
According to an OHP report, Christopher K. Graves, 31, of Ada, was driving a 2015 Petebuilt semi tractor-trailer northbound on U.S. 377, when it departed the roadway to the right, struck the guardrail, overturned a 1/2 time, and came to rest on it’s passenger side.
Graves was transported from the scene by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, and admitted in stable condition with trunk internal injuries.
In his report, Trooper Fortner listed the cause of the crash as inattention. Seat belts were not in used by the driver at the time.
In the State Highway 3W crash, the Highway Patrol was assisted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department, Ada Fire Department, and Mercy EMS.
In the U.S. 377 crash, Fortner was assisted by Trooper Dion Wild of the Seminole County Detachment of Troop D, Trooper Brad Stuteville of the Seminole County Detachment of Troop D, Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, Lighthorse Police Department, Byng Fire Department, Oklahoma Department of Transportation, Mercy EMS and Air Evac.
