Thursday evening was densely packed with back-to-back-to-back emergencies in Ada.
The Ada Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1019 North Ash Thursday evening at just about the same time Mercy EMS was called to a house just a block away on East First Street on a medical call.
As firefighters arrived at the scene, they reported seeing the house was "fully involved" with fire, according to communications heard at that time.
Reports at the scene indicate a male and a female in the house escaped without injury, as did a dog. Flames were visible, and smoke billowed from several windows.
As they brought the fire under control, several fire trucks and firefighters were called to a kitchen fire at 804 Howard.
As firefighters arrived, an Ada Police Officer notified them by radio that the fire was out, and that no one was injured. Upon confirmation of that fact, they returned to the fire on Ash to join firefighters who had remained to continue overhauling the fire.
