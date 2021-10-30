Two inmates escaped from the Johnston County Jail Thursday, however, law enforcement officers captured one inmate a short time later.
The inmate who was captured, 24-year-old Jeremy Kurt Lewis Jr. of Ardmore, was the subject of a May manhunt in Ada.
At press time Friday, the other inmate, 33-year-old Shawn Michael Baumgardner of Kingston, remained at large.
Baumgardner is a white male, 6’1, 242 pounds, with blue eyes and balding, blonde hair. Johnston County authorities ask that anyone with information on Baumgardner's whereabouts contact the Johnston County Sheriff's Office at (580) 371-2646, or a local law enforcement agency and report it.
Baumgardner is charged in Johnston County with -- and pleaded guilty to -- first-degree murder, causing great bodily injury while eluding police officers and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday.
Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said, via a Facebook video post, that Baumgardner broke through a concrete wall in a cell in which he was housed, and then accessed a maintenance area of the jail where plumbing is located, then escaped and stole a vehicle. The vehicle was later recovered just south of Tishomingo.
"This subject, Mr. Baumgardner, and I use mister lightly, to be quite frank, this individual is a worthless piece of trash," Dodd said, "Baumgardner is to be considered dangerous, he is a menace to society, he has nothing to lose. Like I said, he was to be sentenced today for first-degree murder. That charge was a result of where he used a vehicle to kill a valued member of our community. This individual engaged in a pursuit with law enforcement last year, where he ran from law enforcement out of Bryan County into Johnston County, which resulted in a fatality crash here in Johnston County, like I said, taking the life of a valued member of this community. I am sickened, and I am pissed off. And I will go to the ends of the earth to make sure he is captured and brought to justice."
Dodd said there is an investigation into the escape.
"... There has been an internal and criminal investigation here into how he was able to escape," Dodd said. "We will let that investigation bear out. And I'll say this: If there was any wrongdoing or negligence on the part of sheriff's office personnel in the jail, those personnel will be held accountable."
Dodd also had a warning for anyone who assists Baumgardner.
"To any individual out there who is providing aid or comfort or harboring Mr. Baumgardner, you're as worthless as he is, and we will be filing charges on you, and we will bring you to jail as well," Dodd said.
Jeremy Lewis was the subject of a citywide manhunt in Ada in early May. Lewis allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, then held her against her will at an apartment complex off of Kerr Lab Road near Cradduck Road.
About 15 hours after the manhunt began, he was arrested by Chickasaw Lighthorse police, Ada police, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents and U.S. Marshals at a residence on East 14th Street, east of Mississippi Ave.
After the May arrest, Lewis reportedly attempted a jail escape on May 29, and allegedly assaulted a member of the jail staff.
For that incident, he was charged Wednesday in federal court with "Assault with Intent to Commit a Felony in Indian Country," and "Attempt at Escape from Prison not a Penitentiary in Indian Country."
