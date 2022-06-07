Two people died Friday night in separate utility terrain vehicle accidents.
The first wreck occurred on private property off of County Road 1550. The call came in at 9 p.m., but Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that the wreck could have occurred any time between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.
OHP Trooper Francisco Valdez reports that 57-year-old Dennis D. Weber of Copper Canyon, Texas, was traveling across a narrow wooden bridge over a creek when the accident occurred.
Valdez said the vehicle’s wheelbase was wider than the bridge’s width, and the UTV went off the crossing and into the creek.
“(Weber) was pinned by the vehicle under the water for an unknown amount of time before being freed by first responders when they arrived on scene,” Valdez said.
Weber was pronounced deceased at the scene by Mercy EMS personnel due to injuries sustained in the collision.
His body was taken to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for an autopsy.
The cause of the accident and any contributing factors remains under investigation.
The second wreck occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. (Saturday) on private property off of County Road 1660, a few miles east of Fittstown.
The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Sheriff John Christian said 41-year-old Jody Heath Davis was pronounced dead at the scene. Christian said an occupant in the UTV, 38-year-old Justin Mathew
Robertson, told deputies he was a passenger, and that Davis was the driver.
Christian said accident occurred at a low-water crossing.
“The UTV turned over and pinned the victim underneath it (in the water),” Christian said.
After the wreck, Robertson attempted to free Davis, but was unsuccessful, so he went and called for emergency help. After a family member called 911 for help, Robertson drove a bulldozer to the scene and lifted the UTV off of Davis, and pulled him from the water, but Davis was already deceased, according to Christian.
Christian said Davis’ body was taken to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed.
The cause of the accident and any contributing factors is under investigation.
