Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy this morning, then cloudy this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.