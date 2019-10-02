SULPHUR — The Chickasaw Nation has planned an evening to share culture, honor heritage and showcase art and talent with a duo of events Thursday at the Chickasaw Cultural Center.
The Chickasaw Nation Cultural Evening and the Arts and Culture Awards ceremony are open to the public at no charge as part of the Chickasaw Nation Annual Meeting and Festival, Sept. 27-Oct. 5.
Cultural Evening
During the Cultural Evening from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, attendees will experience Chickasaw culture and history through a variety of activities in the Chikasha Inchokka’ Traditional Village.
A prayer, posting of colors and remarks by Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby will open the event at the Kochcha’ Aabiniili’ (a place for sitting outside) Amphitheater. Then a toll of the dinner bell will signal time for a traditional evening meal, served in the Chikasha Inchokka’ Traditional Village.
Traditional Chickasaw foods served will include grape dumplings and pashofa. Pashofa has been a staple in Chickasaw households for centuries. In addition to its place in social and ceremonial events, the corn-based dish is still consumed often as a traditional treat.
During and after mealtime, activities for the entire family will be available in the traditional village. Cultural demonstrations will be conducted. Artists and craftspeople situated across the grounds will present their wares. Stickball, traditional games and stomp dancing will highlight the evening.
Arts and Culture Awards Ceremony
The Chickasaw Nation Arts and Culture Awards will take place beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Anoli’ Theatre.
The Dynamic Chickasaw Woman of the Year and Silver Feather award recipients will be named and honored during the ceremony.
Winners of the Southeastern Art Show and Market, including “Best of Show,” will also be presented.
A livestream of the awards ceremony will be available at AnnualMeeting.Chickasaw.net.
SEASAM provides an opportunity for tribal artists to gather and celebrate Southeastern and Woodland arts. The art market is open Friday and Saturday at the Chickasaw Nation Annual Meeting and Festival, Tishomingo.
New titles from the Chickasaw Press
Chickasaw Press and White Dog Press will release new publications during the Arts and Culture Awards.
New from the Chickasaw Press will be “Protecting Our People: Chickasaw Law Enforcement in Indian Territory” by Michelle Cooke, “Exploring the Depths of History: A Selection of Nineteenth-Century Water Wells in Indian Territory” by Towana Spivey and a paperback version of “Chickasaw Removal” created by Daniel F. Littlefield Jr., Amanda L. Paige and Fuller Bumpers.
White Dog Press, an imprint of the Chickasaw Press, has a number of planned releases which may interest young readers.
These releases include: “Koni,” a children’s book written exclusively in the Chickasaw language by Chickasaw citizens Sherrie Begay, Kari A.B. Chew, Steffani Cochran and Donna Courtney-Welch; “Chickasaw Adventures: The Complete Collection,” which combines all released issues of the Chickasaw comic book with five new unreleased issues; and “Chikasha Holisso Holba: Chickasaw Picture and Coloring Book” by Vinnie May Humes, which pairs her original illustrations with their Chickasaw names and English translations.
All books will be for sale during the Cultural Evening, and authors will be on hand to sign copies. Pre-orders can be made at ChickasawPress.com.
A reception will be conducted immediately following the awards ceremony.
For a complete listing of events, locations and schedules for the Chickasaw Nation Annual Meeting and Festival, visit AnnualMeeting.Chickasaw.net or call (580) 371-2040 or (800) 593-3356.
The Chickasaw Cultural Center is located at 867 Cooper Memorial Road, Sulphur. Visit www.ChickasawCulturalCenter.com for more information.
