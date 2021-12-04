Two people were recently charged in connection with an investigation which later led to a November police standoff.
Charged were Jeffrey Allen Weyhrauch, 45, of Ada, and Zackary Mosley, 28, also of Ada. Both were charged with unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to manufacture, possession of a sawed-off shotgun and second-degree burglary.
According to court records, the charges stem from an incident which occurred Nov. 6, when Ada police were called to the Oxford Square apartments by the regional manager of the complex.
"The call was concerning the recent eviction of a tenant from apartment 19," District 22 Drug Task Force Agent Adam Good said in a court affidavit. "The manager received information that the tenant may have broken back into the apartment after the legal process was completed, and could be squatting inside. The manager informed them that the apartment should be unoccupied."
Several Ada police officers responded.
"They walked up to apartment 19 on a second story landing where they found marijuana laid out on the front porch area in front of the door," Good said. "They visually estimated this to be in the weight range of pounds. They observed the deadbolt to the door had been removed and could see personal items in open view from a window."
Good said police officers entered the dwelling and located three people inside, including one person who was hiding in a closet. Also found inside was an illegal sawed-off shotgun, a large amount of marijuana some of which was laid out and drying in one of the rooms and drug paraphernalia with a white residue believed to be methamphetamine.
Police interviewed two of the people discovered inside the residence -- Mosley and Weyhrauch.
Ada Police Officer Stephanie Bolin said she spoke to Mosley, who reportedly claimed he was homeless and was only in the apartment to get in out of the cold.
"When I asked (Mosley) who allowed him to stay at the residence, he stated 'Cookie,' but could not tell me Cookie's real name," Bolin said in a report. "(Mosley) stated he did not know anything about the marijuana. Dispatch advised (Mosley) had a city warrant."
Bolin also questioned Weyhrauch.
"I spoke with (Weyhrauch) who stated he was homeless and was just at the (apartment) to get in out of the cold," Bolin said. "When I asked who allowed them to stay at the residence, (Weyhrauch) stated 'Cook,' but could not tell me Cook's real name. (Weyhrauch) stated he did not know anything about all of the marijuana, despite that he was sleeping on the floor next to approximately nine pounds of it. Dispatch advised (Weyhrauch) had warrants."
Police later determined "Cookie" and "Cook" were the same person, James Willie Manuel.
Good said, in addition to marijuana which was found throughout the apartment, a state issued I.D. card, a utility bill and an EBT card (food stamps) belonging to Manuel was located in the dwelling as well.
When police returned a couple of days later to question Manual, he reportedly broke into the attic of the apartment building, along with another apartment unit, and held police at standoff for several hours before being arrested.
He was later charged with burglary and damaging property.
