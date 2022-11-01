Two people were recently charged as a result of a raid on a marijuana grow located in the northwest portion of Pontotoc County.
Xiang Ling Lin, 38, and Ximei Wang, 37, both of Stratford, were charged with aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs (cocaine), trafficking in illegal drugs (marijuana), and cultivation of a controlled substance (marijuana).
The raid was part of an operation where the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics served search warrants at nearly a dozen marijuana farms across Oklahoma.
Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said PCSO assisted OBN agents during one raid at a residence located on County Road 3425, north of state Highway 59A.
According to an affidavit filed by OBN agent Cody Gibson, a knock and announce search warrant was served in mid-October at the residence, located at 6884 County Road 3425. OBN agents, investigators with the District 22 Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, Pontotoc County sheriff’s deputies and Chickasaw Lighthorse police took part in the search.
Gibson indicated the search warrant was applied for after a man surrendered his marijuana grow OBN registration. He had owned 75% of the operation.
“(The man) was the as 75% owner listed on the operation and surrendered it after he found out he was listed as 75% owner on multiple registrations which he had no knowledge of,” Gibson said. “To lawfully cultivate, distribute and/or possess marijuana in the state of Oklahoma, and Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority license and OBN registration must be possessed. When (the man) surrendered the registration, there was no longer a valid registration for Yangs LLC.”
After entering the residence, agents located Lin sitting in the front room of the residence, Gibson said. Gibson said Wang was found in a closet of the residence.
“During a search of the residence and property, a total of 5,549 marijuana plants were located,” Gibson said. “The plants ranged from small seedling plants to larger mature plants that were beginning to produce marijuana flower. The plants were in individual pots, some of the plants had netting placed around them and artificial lights placed above them. All the plants appeared to be actively being cultivated.”
Gibson said 147 pounds of processed marijuana flower was located as well, which is in excess of the statutory threshold of 25 pounds to meet the threshold of trafficking ion marijuana.
Gibson said one-and-a-half pounds of cocaine was found in U.S. Postal box hidden behind a false wall. Gibson said the amount is in excess of the statutory threshold of 450 grams to meet the threshold of trafficking in cocaine.
Lin was the reported manager of the property, while Wang said her job was to water plants. She said she was supposed to get paid $4,000 to $5,000 but hadn’t been paid yet. Both Lin and Wang said the boss lived in Las Vegas, and they hadn’t seen him for some time.
Lin reportedly told agents that the cocaine belonged to the boss, and the boss gave it to him and told him to place it where it was located.
Gibson indicated Wang at first denied knowledge of the cocaine, but later said her fingerprints might be on the box because she had handled the box.
