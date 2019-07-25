Two area men were arrested Sunday in Stonewall after witnesses reported an encounter in which one of the men allegedly jumped up on the hood of a woman’s car when she stopped for a dog in the middle of the road, then berated deputies and attempted to resist being taken into custody.
Michael Chance Christian, 24, of Stonewall and Micah James Panoske II, 27, of Ada were arrested around 8:38 p.m. Sunday in the 22000 block of County Road 1660. Christian faces misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and resisting arrest. Panoske faces a misdemeanor public intoxication charge.
Records indicate deputies were initially called to the 22000 block of CR1660 after a caller reported an accident with unknown injuries. Deputies first made contact with Christian as he was “walking in the middle of the road with a dog” when they arrived at the location. Deputies report they also discovered two women sitting inside a car nearby, both crying as deputies arrived.
Deputies say the women told them they were on their way home from a high school basketball practice in Stonewall when they “slowed down for a dog in the roadway.” As they slowed to a stop, the women told deputies, one of the men “jumped on the front of her vehicle.”
Deputies say both men were “emitting a strong odor often associated with alcoholic beverages.” Panoske, who deputies report asked them for a ride to Stonewall, was detained as deputies attempted to take Christian into custody. Deputies report Christian was “very agitated and did not want to follow our commands ... (and was) observed to be belligerent and having slurred speech.” Records indicate that as deputies placed Christian into custody, he called “(deputies and EMS personnel) vulgar names” and attempted to resist being placed in handcuffs. Deputies report Christian remained belligerent and uncooperative as they arrived at the jail.
Panoske was subsequently arrested, and both men were taken to the Pontotoc County Justice Center.
The dog with Christian was taken by deputies to Christian’s mother’s home for safekeeping.
Christian is next scheduled to appear in District Court at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 8. Court dates were not available for Panoske at press time.
Editor’s note: Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian is not related to Michael Chance Christian.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
