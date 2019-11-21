Two Ada-area residents were injured in separate wrecks Tuesday on Oklahoma roads.
Pottawatomie County
Ada resident Carolyn J. Hill was injured in a motorcycle accident Tuesday afternoon on state Highway 102, less than a mile south of East 1230 Road near Morvin in Pottawatomie County.
Hill was southbound on SH 102 and crested a hill where traffic was stopped on the downhill side, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Hill attempted to brake, but she lost control of her 2008 Harley Davidson and struck the ground.
The motorcycle went off the right side of the road and came to a stop on the road facing south.
Hill, 56, was taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted in good condition with injuries to her right arm, right leg and head. She was listed in fair condition Wednesday.
Hill was apparently in normal condition when the wreck occurred, according to the report. The report indicated that unsafe speed and an obstructed view had caused the collision.
Seminole County
Konawa resident Marvin Yackeyonny was injured in a one-vehicle wreck Tuesday evening in Seminole County.
Yackeyonny was northbound on County Road NS 3520 when he lost control of his 2006 Kia Sorrento on the hill crest, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. The Sorrento struck an embankment and partly rolled over, coming to rest on the passenger’s side.
Yackeyonny, 46, was taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in stable condition with head, external and internal trunk, arm and leg injuries. A hospital spokesman said Wednesday that Yackeyonny was not in OU Medical Center’s system.
The driver was wearing his seat belt, and the Sorrento’s airbags were deployed, according to the report.
The report noted an odor of alcohol and cited unsafe speed for that type of road as the cause of the accident.
