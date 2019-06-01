Turtle Run set for June 8 in Ardmore

ARDMORE – The Chickasaw Nation is hosting a 5K run and 1-mile fun walk June 8 at the Ardmore Regional Park, 2704 N. Rockford Road. The event is open to the public at no charge.
Participants can pick up race packets beginning at 7:15 a.m. The 1-mile fun walk begins 8 a.m. and the 5K at 8:30 a.m.
Those who are walking the 5K are asked to stay to the right of the course.
On-site registration will be available the day of the run. Race T-shirts are not guaranteed for on-site registration.
Strollers are permitted. Pets are not allowed. For more information, contact Beth Cartwright at (580) 559-0880 or email ChickasawRun@Chickasaw.net.
AYA – Your fitness journey
Runners and walkers can learn about Chickasaw history and culture with AYA, a free and interactive mobile walking app now available to download on iPhone and Android smartphones.
The Chickasaw word “AYA” means “to go” or “to journey.” Using step-tracking technology, the app rewards users as they move and unlock traditional prayers, hymns, locations and Chickasaw words.
Their journey is mapped along the same route Chickasaw ancestors walked during Removal from the Chickasaw Homeland to Indian Territory, a path that is reversed for the app from current-day Oklahoma to Mississippi. Along the way, users will get acquainted with historical sites and landmarks.
AYA syncs to step counters in Fitbit devices or directly to phones with an Apple Health kit.
For more information and updates regarding AYA, visit AYAWalk.com, Facebook.com/AYAWalkApp, Twitter.com/AYAWalkApp or Instagram.com/AYAWalkApp.
