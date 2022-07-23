Turning two years old: party planned for baby elephant Cameron Lee

HUGO, OK—Birthday parties are usually planned for kids, and it is no different for Hugo’s biggest baby, elephant Cameron Lee, who is turning two years old in a few short days.
The elephant family and staff at the Endangered Ark Foundation in Hugo invite you to come take part in celebrating Cameron Lee’s special day on Saturday, July 30, from 11 AM until 1 PM at the Foundation’s ranch, located at 2657 E. 2070 Road in Hugo.
Admission includes a chance to celebrate up close with Cameron Lee as he partakes of his elephant style birthday cake as well as interactive demonstrations, door prizes, activities and more. For an additional donation, partygoers can help raise funds for new equipment and supplies including helping staff and handlers with the elephant spa time, feeding members of the herd, watching members of the herd decorate your own specialized t-shirt, bingo, activity passes for the kids, and a special silent auction of artwork and merchandise, including Cameron Lee’s first “kiss.”
Tickets are $10 per person. Reservations can be made by going to www.endangeredarkfoundation.org/upcoming-events. Revelers can save 15 percent by using code CAM2N22 when placing your reservation. For more information on the events, and educational information, visit www.endangeredarkfoundation.org.
