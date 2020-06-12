A Tupelo teen died Thursday in a single-vehicle DUI wreck just outside of Coalgate in Coal County.
Phillip Daggs, 19, of Tupelo, died Thursday from injuries received when the 2002 Pontiac Sunfire he was driving collided with a tree two-tenths of a mile west of Coalgate, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Troopers report Daggs was traveling westbound on County Road 1710 around 8:13 a.m. Thursday when the Pontiac Sunfire he was driving departed the roadway to the right, then overcorrected before exiting the roadway to the left and striking a tree. Daggs was transported by Coal County EMS to Coalgate Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
Troopers report Daggs’ condition and the cause of the collision as driving under the influence (of drugs or alcohol), according to an OHP report. The Sunfire was equipped with seat belts, but Troopers report Daggs was not wearing them. The driver side airbag did not deploy.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, Coal County Sheriff’s deputies, Coalgate firefighters and Coalgate EMS responded to the wreck.
