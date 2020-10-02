Tupelo stuns No. 9 Lookeba-Sickles

ROFF — No. 18 Tupelo scored a pair of runs in the top of the eighth inning and shocked No. 9 Lookeba-Sickles 5-3 Thursday afternoon in the first round of the Class B Regional Tournament in Roff.
Tupelo, who had to miss two weeks of games due to COVID-19 earlier this fall, improved to 16-7 on the year, while the Lady Panthers dropped to 23-6.
“That was a really good win against a really good team. I talked to a lot of people and some considered them the best in the west,” Tupelo head coach Dustin Romines told The Ada News following the game.
“We hadn’t had much respect all year in the rankings. I told our girls to just show up and play and relax,” he continued. “We know how good we are and we know what we can do and we got a job done.”
In an earlier first-round matchup, host and seventh-ranked Roff defeated local foe Asher 7-1.
Roff and Tupelo were scheduled to meet in the winner’s bracket in the late game on Friday, while Asher faced Lookeba-Sickles in an elimination contest.
Tupelo 5, Lookeba 3
With the game tied at 3-3, Ava Sliger got Tupelo started in the top of the eighth inning with a one-out walk. Maci Gaylor followed with a base hit before Kylee Watson — who hit the ball hard all day — flied out to right field for out No. 2.
Hailey Gibson then hit the first pitch she saw to the right-center field gap and Lookeba-Sickles turned it into a two-base error, allowing both Tupelo runners to score.
Sliger — the Lady Tigers’ ace pitcher — the retired the top of the Lookeba lineup via three straight groundouts to nail down the win.
The Lady Panthers used three hits — including a bunt single — and a Tupelo error to score a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning to take an early 2-0 lead.
Watson led off the second inning with a double high off the wall at Tiger Field and scored on an RBI double by Breonna D’Aguanno that cut the L-S lead in half at 2-1.
Speedy Lookeba leadoff hitter Rally Radacy reached on a bunt single to start the third inning, stole second and raced home on a base hit from Keeli Cox — who finished 3-for-3 to lead the Lady Panthers at the plate — to put her team ahead 3-1.
Watson followed a Gaylor one-out single in the top of the sixth with a monstrous two-run homer that tied the game at 3-3 and forced extra innings.
“We got down early and never gave up. That’s one of the things I love about this team. They have zero quit in them,” Romines said.
Sliger kept the Lookeba-Sickles lineup in check for most of the contest. She worked all eight innings and struck out nine, walked none and allowed just three earned runs.
Kinzli Locke absorbed the loss in relief. She gave up two runs — both unearned — with no strikeouts and two walks in 2.2 innings of relief.
Gaylor and Watson had two hits apiece in Tupelo’s seven-hit offense.
Roff 7, Asher 1
Payton Owens finished 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and scored four runs to lead Roff at the plate. In her other at-bat she reached on an error after Asher third baseman Lexi Johnston couldn’t handle her hard line drive on a play that was ruled an error.
The Lady Tigers scored three times in the bottom of the first and let pitcher Danleigh Harris take over from there. Harris finished with 10 strikeouts and no walks in the complete-game outing.
Harris helped her own cause, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Madi Larman and Payton Leba cracked doubles for Asher. Larman’s two-bagger drove in the only Asher run of the contest.
Roff improved to 22-8, while Asher fell to 12-10.
