Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning will give way to steady rain this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Morning high of 66F with temps falling to near 55. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.