Tupelo Public Schools students will raise money for the school district’s art program while showcasing their artistic skills on Thursday.
The school district is hosting an art show, featuring the work of students in kindergarten through high school, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Tupelo High School auditorium, 106 Seventh Ave. There is no charge for attending the event, but students will be selling their work for $1 apiece.
Parents may also make a donation to the art program if they wish.
The show will give parents a chance to see their children’s artwork, said Tonya Crisp, art teacher for Tupelo Elementary and High Schools.
“Everyone from K through high school is going to have at least five works that they’ve worked on from August up to this point to show off to their parents and the community and introduce themselves as artists,” she said. “This is the first year that Tupelo has ever had an art teacher, and so this is our introduction to the community.”
More than 150 students from all grade levels are participating in the art show. All proceeds from the sale of artwork will go back to the art program to help buy additional supplies and fund more opportunities for the students.
Crisp said the students are looking forward to Thursday night.
“They’re very excited to show off all their stuff,” she said. “I’ve been holding it back and not passing it back until now, so they’re excited to see where they started in August and where their skills have developed up to now.”
