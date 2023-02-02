Tupelo Schools exceeded its 2021-22 Mercy Ada Cancer Center “Just Cure It” fundraising mark of $2,553.08 Friday, January 27th by raising $3,493.25.
“A big thanks to you, your student body, teachers, staff and community for such a wonderful fundraising month worth of work that will support so many Mercy Ada Cancer Center patients,” Todd Essary, Executive Director of Mercy Health Foundation, said in a press release.
Essary added that help from the Tupelo gym basketball game signage, on the court check after check presentations, public service announcements, and sharing elementary crayon colored “pink out” support papers, all contributed to the cause.
Tupelo girls head coach Dustin Romines allowed high school students to shave his head and be videoed so everyone in the gym could see it after Tupelo schools hit the $1,000 mark.
