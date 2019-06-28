OKLAHOMA CITY — A legislatively mandated raise for higher education faculty is further squeezing the budgets of many colleges and universities across the state, school presidents said Wednesday.
Despite an additional $28 million cash infusion by the Legislature to help fund higher education, most of Oklahoma’s college students should expect to see their tuition rates to climb an average of $5 a credit hour, officials told the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.
Chancellor Glen Johnson said the Legislature appropriated $18 million to help pay for 3.5 percent raises for faculty. It also appropriated another $7 million for mandatory costs and $3.3 million to pay for concurrent enrollment programs.
That increase reversed at least eight years of successive budget cuts, he said.
“I want to be clear, we’re very appreciative to the governor and the Legislature for the $28 million that was provided, and particularly the $18 million for the faculty pay raise,” Johnson said after the meeting. “We think that’s huge, and I think that’s really the issue that needs to be emphasized today. This is the best budget we’ve had in the higher ed system in the last nine years, and we’re extremely appreciative.”
But many college presidents told state regents that while faculty raises were long overdue and will help with recruitment and retention, the money provided by the Legislature wasn’t nearly enough to cover the costs. Many schools also can’t afford to give staff long overdue raises.
The regents contributed an additional $5 million from their reserves to help fund the raises, but colleges and universities have been left to figure out how to cover benefit costs, said Regent Steven Taylor. Some school presidents said they were cutting jobs, dipping into savings or increasing tuition rates and fees to make ends meet.
Most presidents asked state regents to approve tuition increases. The state oversight board will consider those requests when they meet again Thursday.
John Feaver, president of the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha, said he appreciated the increase in state appropriations, but it’s not enough to make up for all the budget cuts over the past decade.
His school is asking for a 4.7 percent increase in tuition and fees for in-state students.
“Increases, of course, are not welcome with students,” he said.
Feaver said his students agreed to them this year to protect the quality of instruction.
State regents, who are responsible for approving tuition hikes, also criticized lawmakers for continuing to short-change schools.
“I am here to try to encourage our state to take seriously higher education. We need to do (it), and we need to do it now before our system crumbles,” said Regent Andy Lester. “We’re asking our institutions to do things with virtually no funding, to do more with a whole lot less.”
He said the state is “mortgaging its future” by not properly funding higher education.
Some college employees are compensated so poorly that they’re eligible for food stamps, said Regent Ann Holloway.
Regent Jeff Hickman, who once served as House speaker, said the state has been shifting the cost of higher education to students in recent years.
He said it’s going to take more investment from the Legislature to reverse that trend.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
