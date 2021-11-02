A two-vehicle injury accident sent morning commuters detouring, and sent an eight-year-old boy to the hospital.
The crash occurred at the intersection of 16th Street and Mississippi just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. Both northbound lanes of Mississippi were blocked, forcing Ada police to reroute traffic onto side streets.
Early reports indicate that an eight-year-old boy was transported by Mercy EMS to Mercy Hospital Ada with a head injury.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
