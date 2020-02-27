Three Pontotoc County residents were injured in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday evening on U.S. Highway 377, about 5 miles south of Fittstown.
Roff resident Jace Lindsey was eastbound on County Road 1700 in a 1994 Ford F250 pickup truck and failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 377, due to defective brakes, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Lindsey attempted to turn south on U.S. 377 from the intersection, crossed the center line and was struck head-on by a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck driven by Ada resident Pattye Green.
Green and her passenger, Ada resident Michael Green, were pinned for about 35 minutes and were freed by the Ada Fire Department using the Hurst tool.
Lindsey, 19, was taken to Mercy Hospital Ada, where he was treated and released.
Pattye Green, 61, was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted in serious condition with leg, arm and internal trunk injuries. Michael Green was also airlifted to OU Medical Center, where he was admitted in serious condition with head and arm injuries.
The Greens were in good condition as of Wednesday afternoon, according to an OU Medical Center spokesman.
Both trucks were equipped with seat belts, but Michael Green was not wearing one at the time of the collision, according to the OHP report. The trucks were also equipped with air bags, but they deployed only in the Greens' truck.
Lindsey's condition at the time of the wreck is under investigation, but Pattye Green was apparently in normal condition, according to the OHP report. The report cited Lindsey's defective brakes as the cause of the collision.
Several simultaneous medical events, including the crash near Fittstown, briefly stretched emergency responders beyond their capabilities.
As Mercy EMS attended to patient transfer duties, a 64-year-old man working at a job site at Arlington Street and Rennie Avenue was injured by a piece of falling equipment at the same time as the Fittstown crash. With no ambulances immediately available, police and fire officials blocked off the 100 to 200 blocks of Arlington with the intention of landing a medical helicopter in the roadway to transport the victim to a hospital.
The roadway was blocked for about 30 minutes, but when a Mercy EMS ambulance became available, the helicopter was canceled. The victim was transported to Mercy Hospital Ada with non-life-threatening injuries.
Johnston County EMS was briefly summoned to the Fittstown crash.
